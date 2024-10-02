Creekside Partners Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.4% of Creekside Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.98 and a 200 day moving average of $185.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.