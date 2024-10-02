Brown Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 6,938 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 435,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

