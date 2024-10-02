NCP Inc. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NCP Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. NCP Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 198,891 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 112,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

