NCP Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NCP Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $381.72 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $395.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.12. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $19,291,193. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.81.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

