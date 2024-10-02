Brown Financial Advisors Takes $748,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $210,886,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 695,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $247.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

