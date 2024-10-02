SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RTX by 1,247.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,506,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

