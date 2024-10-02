SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.75.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $217.81 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

