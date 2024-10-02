Brown Financial Advisors Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

