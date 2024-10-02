SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

