Brown Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 31,000 BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Brown Financial Advisors owned about 2.87% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTRE opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

