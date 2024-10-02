Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $325,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $91.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,135. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.