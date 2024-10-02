Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes $164,000 Position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

ALAR opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarum Technologies ( NASDAQ:ALAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 54.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alarum Technologies

About Alarum Technologies

(Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.