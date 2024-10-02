Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $199,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after buying an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,218 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $58,211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

JEF opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $62.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

