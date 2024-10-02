64,494 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Bought by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

