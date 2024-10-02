Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 0.4%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.57. 6,177,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,149,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,915,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $154,725,779.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 802,668,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,721,473,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,942,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,785,202,516. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.