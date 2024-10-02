Brown Financial Advisors Invests $2.85 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brown Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1966 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.