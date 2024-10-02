Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Down 0.2%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $324.69 and last traded at $327.68. Approximately 340,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,169,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.25. The company has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,974,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after purchasing an additional 634,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.