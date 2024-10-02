Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $52,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Bruker by 400.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 81,604 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

