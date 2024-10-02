Brown Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 84,439 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 336,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

