Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,253 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $70,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $269.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

