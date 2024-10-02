Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $538,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

ULTA opened at $379.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

