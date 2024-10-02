Substratum (SUB) Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,114.21 or 0.99882934 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023818 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.