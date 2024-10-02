Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,141,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 450,765 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,252 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,842 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

