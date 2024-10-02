Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $18.15 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.15 or 0.00029666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $197.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,185.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00518400 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009619 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00103458 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00227429 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031420 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074113 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,976,018 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
