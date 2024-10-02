Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $437.70 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $437.70 million and $63.83 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $26.81 or 0.00043811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00036782 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012182 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
