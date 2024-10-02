Truist Financial Corp Has $82 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.64% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $81,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

