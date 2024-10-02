Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

