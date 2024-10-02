Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $139.15 or 0.00227429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $93.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,185.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00518400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074113 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

