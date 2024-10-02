Truist Financial Corp Has $75.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

