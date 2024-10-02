ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One ArbDoge AI token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a total market cap of $59.79 million and $12.43 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -19.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $12,403,336.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

