Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.13. 128,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.51 and a 1-year high of C$33.80.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.3030303 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
