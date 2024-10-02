Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.13. 128,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.51 and a 1-year high of C$33.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.3030303 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on POU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.