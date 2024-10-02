Filecoin (FIL) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00005856 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $203.53 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,940,766 coins and its circulating supply is 590,235,574 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

