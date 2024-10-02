GogolCoin (GOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12,072.64

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GogolCoin has a total market cap of $12,072.64 and $167.40 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GogolCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00260658 BTC.

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,402,501 tokens. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GogolCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GogolCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GogolCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GogolCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.