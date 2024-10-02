Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Tops $569,323.58

Proton (XPR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and $569,323.58 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00260658 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,624,406,398 coins and its circulating supply is 26,695,963,480 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

