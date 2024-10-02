OMG Network Trading Down 15.5% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $35.84 million and $9.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

