Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $124.15 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $124.15 million and $19.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,206,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,988,039 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
