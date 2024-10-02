HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0029

HEX (HEX) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $441,042.65 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
