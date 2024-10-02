ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.51 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $68,509.60 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,245,081 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

