Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,413,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 5.54% of Zura Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZURA. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,501 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 53.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Zura Bio by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ZURA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zura Bio

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zura Bio

(Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.