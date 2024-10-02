Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 443,570 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

