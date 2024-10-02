Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,642 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Rayonier worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rayonier by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

