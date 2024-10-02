Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $6.84 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Valvoline by 176.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VVV opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

View Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.