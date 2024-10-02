TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,854,953 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.64% of TPI Composites worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TPI Composites by 55.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 115,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.91. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $309.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Get Our Latest Report on TPI Composites

TPI Composites Profile

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.