Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 481,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $21,009,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLVX shares. Leerink Partners lowered HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

