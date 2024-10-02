Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Hovde Group started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

