Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.
Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
SNN opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $31.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
