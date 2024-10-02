Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

