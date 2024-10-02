Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 653,092 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 653,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 780.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $114,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

