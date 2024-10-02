Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,625 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

