232,545 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 232,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Old Republic International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.